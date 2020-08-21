UPDATE: Alabama reports 107,804 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 2,892 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 107,804 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,921 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 4,966 probable COVID-19 cases and 69 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 13,248 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 107,483 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 321 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Aug. 20.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 13,330.

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, Aug. 21, the ADPH reports there are 2,892 reported cases in Lee County, down seven confirmed cases based on yesterday’s report. Currently there are 864 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,468 in Russell County, down three cases from yesterday’s report, and 617 positive cases in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Aug. 20, there were 2,899 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 861 in Chambers County, 1,471 cases in Russell County, and 6196 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 44,684 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.