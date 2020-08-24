UPDATE: Alabama reports 110,769 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 2,940 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 110,769 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,950 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 5,941 probable COVID-19 cases and 74 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 11,279 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 107,804 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 2,965 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Aug. 21.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 13,502.

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, Aug. 24, the ADPH reports there are 2,940 reported cases in Lee County. Currently there are 870 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,507 in Russell County, and 633 positive cases in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Aug. 21, there were 2,892 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 864 in Chambers County, 1,468 cases in Russell County, and 619 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 44,684 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.

