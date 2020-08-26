UPDATE: Alabama reports 112,126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 3,006 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 112,126 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,965 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 7,128 probable COVID-19 cases and 80 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 11,563 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 110,954 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 185 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Aug. 25.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 13,903.

The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, Aug. 26, the ADPH reports there are 3,006 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 862 cases confirmed in Chambers County, one fewer than the Aug. 25 report by the ADPH had confirmed.

There are now 1,503 cases confirmed in Russell County reported by the ADPH, and 616 positive cases in Barbour County, 12 fewer than what was reported by the ADPH on Aug. 25.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 44,684 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.