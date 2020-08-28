UPDATE: Alabama reports 113,723 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,091 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 113,723 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,017 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 8,462 probable COVID-19 cases and 90 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 11,559 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 112,794 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 929 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Aug. 27.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 14,005. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, Aug. 28, the ADPH reports there are 3,091 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 863 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,512 in Russell County, and 620 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Aug. 27, there were 3,031 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 860 in Chambers County, 1,507 cases in Russell County, and 614 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 48,028 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.