UPDATE: Alabama reports 117,152 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,348 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 117,152 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,083 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 8,906 probable COVID-19 cases and 99 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 12,383 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.,

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 113,723 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 3,429 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Aug. 28.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 14,267. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, Aug. 31, the ADPH reports there are 3,348 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 873 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,548 in Russell County, and 628 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Aug. 28, there were 3,091 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 863 in Chambers County, 1,512 cases in Russell County, and 620 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 48,028 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.