UPDATE: Alabama reports 118,134 COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,395 in Lee County

Alabama

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 119,134 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,102 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 9,482 probable COVID-19 cases and 98 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 12,140 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 117,152 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 1,982 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Aug. 31.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 14,538. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Sept. 1, the ADPH reports 54,076 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Sept. 1, the ADPH reports there are 3,391 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 874 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,553 in Russell County, and 629 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Aug. 28, there were 3,348 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 873 in Chambers County, 1,548 cases in Russell County, and 628 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 48,028 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.

