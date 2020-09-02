UPDATE: Alabama reports 118,220 COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,371 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 118,220 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,114 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 10,019 probable COVID-19 cases and 103 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 11,457 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 118,134 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 86 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Sept. 1.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 14,538. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Sept. 2, the ADPH reports 54,160 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Sept. 2, the ADPH reports there are 3,371 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 861 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,548 in Russell County, and 617 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Sept. 1, there were 3,391 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 874 in Chambers County, 1,553 cases in Russell County, and 629 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 48,028 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.