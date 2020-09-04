UPDATE: Alabama reports 119,289 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,417 in Lee County

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 119,289 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,144 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 11,104 probable COVID-19 cases and 122 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 11,131 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 118,601 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 688 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Sept. 3.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 14,801. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Sept. 4, the ADPH reports 54,774 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Sept. 4, the ADPH reports there are 3,417 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 850 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,558 in Russell County, and 616 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Sept. 3, there were 3,384 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 850 in Chambers County, 1,556 cases in Russell County, and 614 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 51,154 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

(As of Sept. 4, 2020)

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Friday

96° / 74°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 96° 74°

Saturday

95° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 95° 72°

Sunday

91° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 91° 67°

Monday

90° / 67°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 90° 67°

Tuesday

91° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 91° 71°

Wednesday

89° / 72°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 89° 72°

Thursday

89° / 71°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 89° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

95°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
95°

93°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

91°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

88°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
88°

85°

9 PM
Clear
0%
85°

84°

10 PM
Clear
0%
84°

82°

11 PM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

80°

1 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

2 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don't Miss