UPDATE: Alabama reports 119,289 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,417 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 119,289 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,144 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 11,104 probable COVID-19 cases and 122 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 11,131 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 118,601 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 688 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Sept. 3.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 14,801. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Sept. 4, the ADPH reports 54,774 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Sept. 4, the ADPH reports there are 3,417 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 850 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,558 in Russell County, and 616 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 51,154 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

