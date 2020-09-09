UPDATE: Alabama reports 122,580 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,553 in Lee County

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 122,580 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,161 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 11,837 probable COVID-19 cases and 124 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 10,452 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 121,879 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 701 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Sept. 8.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 15,339. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Sept. 9, the ADPH reports 55,320 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Sept. 9, the ADPH reports there are 3,553 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 858 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,568 in Russell County, and 618 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Sept. 7, there were 3,529 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 857 in Chambers County, 1,567 cases in Russell County, and 617 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 54,223 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 88° 74°

Friday

91° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 75°

Saturday

87° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 73°

Sunday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Monday

86° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 86° 72°

Tuesday

82° / 68°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 82° 68°

Wednesday

82° / 67°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 82° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
82°

85°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
85°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

87°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

85°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

83°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories