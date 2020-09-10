UPDATE: Alabama reports 123,267 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,560 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 123,267confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,301 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 12,298 probable COVID-19 cases and 125 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 10,270 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 122,580 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 687 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Sept. 9.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 15,339. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Sept. 10, the ADPH reports 55,417 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Sept. 10, the ADPH reports there are 3,560 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 858 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,569 in Russell County, and 618 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Sept. 9, there were 3,553 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 858 in Chambers County, 1,568 cases in Russell County, and 618 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 54,223 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

