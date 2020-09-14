UPDATE: Alabama reports 126,299 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,622 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 126,299 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,355 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 13,160 probable COVID-19 cases and 134 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 8,837 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 124,097 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 2,202 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Sept. 11.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 15,757. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Sept. 14, the ADPH reports 55,780 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Sept. 14, the ADPH reports there are 3,622 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 864 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,578 in Russell County, and 626 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Sept. 11, there were 3,585 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 862 in Chambers County, 1,575 cases in Russell County, and 618 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 54,223 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.