UPDATE: Alabama reports 126,813 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,624 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 126,813 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,253 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 13,347 probable COVID-19 cases and 134 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 8,879 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 126,299 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 514 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Sept. 14.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 15,756. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Sept. 15, the ADPH reports 55,856 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Sept. 15, the ADPH reports there are 3,624 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 865 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,578 in Russell County, and 629 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Sept. 14, there were 3,622 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 864 in Chambers County, 1,578 cases in Russell County, and 626 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 54,223 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.