UPDATE: Alabama reports 131,405 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,792 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 131,405 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,292 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 14,375 probable COVID-19 cases and 147 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 9,605 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 128,818 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 2,587 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Sept. 18.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 16,227. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Sept. 21, the ADPH reports 56,961 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Sept. 21, the ADPH reports there are 3,792 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 879 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,625 in Russell County, and 646 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 61,232 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.