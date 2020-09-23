UPDATE: Alabama reports 132,452 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,809 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 132,452 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,335 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 14,701 probable COVID-19 cases and 153 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 9,392 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 131,988 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 464 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Sept. 22.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 16,698. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Sept. 23, the ADPH reports 57,192 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Sept. 23, the ADPH reports there are 3,809 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 885 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,627 in Russell County, and 651 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Sept. 22, there were 3,800 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 880 in Chambers County, 1,625 cases in Russell County, and 648 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 61,232 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.