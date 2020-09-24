UPDATE: Alabama reports 133,433 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,843 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 133,433 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,349 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 14,773 probable COVID-19 cases and 157 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 9,587 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 132,452 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 981 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Sept. 23.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 16,698. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Sept. 24, the ADPH reports 57,387 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Sept. 24, the ADPH reports there are 3,843 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 891 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,637 in Russell County, and 657 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Sept. 23, there were 3,809 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 885 in Chambers County, 1,627 cases in Russell County, and 651 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 64,583 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.