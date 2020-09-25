UPDATE: Alabama reports 134,231 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,862 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 134,231 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,357 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 16,427 probable COVID-19 cases and 134 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been xxxx COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 133,433 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 798 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Sept. 24.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 16,778. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Sept. 25, the ADPH reports 57,589 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Sept. 25, the ADPH reports there are 3,862 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 893 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,649 in Russell County, and 659 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 64,583 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.