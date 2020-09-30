UPDATE: Alabama reports 137,564 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,945 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 137,564 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,399 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 17,137 probable COVID-19 cases and 141 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 2,399 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 136,549 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 1,015 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Sept. 29.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 17,182. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Sept. 29, the ADPH reports 58,393 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Sept. 30, the ADPH reports there are 3,945 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 900 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,678 in Russell County, and 677 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Sept. 29, there were 3,918 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 900 in Chambers County, 1,658 cases in Russell County, and 667 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 64,583 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.