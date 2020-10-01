UPDATE: Alabama reports 138,162 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,948 in Lee County

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 138,162 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,405 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 17,582 probable COVID-19 cases and 143 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 14,649 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 137,564 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 598 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Sept. 30.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 17,257. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Oct. 1, the ADPH reports 58,605 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Oct. 1, the ADPH reports there are 3,948 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 901 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,680 in Russell County, and 678 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Sept. 30, there were 3,945 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 900 in Chambers County, 1,678 cases in Russell County, and 677 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 67,948 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 54°
Clear
Clear 0% 82° 54°

Friday

73° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 73° 50°

Saturday

75° / 52°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 75° 52°

Sunday

78° / 54°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 78° 54°

Monday

79° / 55°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 79° 55°

Tuesday

80° / 60°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 80° 60°

Wednesday

82° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

76°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

8 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

68°

10 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

11 PM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

12 AM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

1 AM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

2 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

3 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

4 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

5 AM
Clear
0%
57°

57°

6 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

7 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

61°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories