UPDATE: Alabama reports 138,989 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,967 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 138,989 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,409 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 17,709 probable COVID-19 cases and 141 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 14,563 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 138,162 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 827 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Oct. 1.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 17,420. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Oct. 2, the ADPH reports 58,858 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Oct. 2, the ADPH reports there are 3,967 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 904 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,689 in Russell County, and 680 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Sept. 30, there were 3,948 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 901 in Chambers County, 1,680 cases in Russell County, and 678 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 67,948 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

