UPDATE: Alabama reports 140,922 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,011 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 138,989 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,417 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 18,791 probable COVID-19 cases and 142 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 14,652 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 138,989 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 1,933 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Oct. 2.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 17,420. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Oct. 5, the ADPH reports 59,283 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Oct. 5, the ADPH reports there are 4,011 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 909 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,704 in Russell County, and 683 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Oct. 2, there were 3,967 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 904 in Chambers County, 1,689 cases in Russell County, and 680 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 67,948 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.