UPDATE: Alabama reports 141,554 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,019 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 141,554 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,436 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 18,923 probable COVID-19 cases and 144 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 14,531 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 140,922 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 632 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Oct. 5.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 17,699. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Oct. 6, the ADPH reports 59,331 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Oct. 6, the ADPH reports there are 4,019 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 910 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,705 in Russell County, and 684 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Oct. 2, there were 4,011 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 909 in Chambers County, 1,704 cases in Russell County, and 683 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 67,948 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.