UPDATE: Alabama reports 142,292 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,053 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 142,292 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,454 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 19,126 probable COVID-19 cases and 147 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 14,889 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 141,554 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 738 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Oct. 6.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 17,799. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Oct. 7, the ADPH reports 59,483 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Oct. 7, the ADPH reports there are 4,053 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 909 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,716 in Russell County, and 684 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Oct. 6, there were 4,019 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 910 in Chambers County, 1,705 cases in Russell County, and 683 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 67,948 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.