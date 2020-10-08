UPDATE: Alabama reports 142,664 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,017 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 142,664 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,484 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 19,331 probable COVID-19 cases and 153 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 14,448 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 142,292 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 372 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Oct. 7.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 17,898. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Oct. 8 the ADPH reports 59,685 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Oct. 8, the ADPH reports there are 4,017 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 914 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,714 in Russell County, and 684 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Oct. 7, there were 4,053 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 909 in Chambers County, 1,716 cases in Russell County, and 684 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 71,240 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.