UPDATE: Alabama reports 143,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,088 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 143,900 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,496 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 19,565 probable COVID-19 cases and 157 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 13,613 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 142,664 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 1,239 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Oct. 8.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 17,989. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Oct. 9 the ADPH reports 59,957 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Oct. 9, the ADPH reports there are 4,088 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 915 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,721 in Russell County, and 687 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Oct. 8, there were 4,053 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 914 in Chambers County, 1,714 cases in Russell County, and 684 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 71,240 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.