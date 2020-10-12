UPDATE: Alabama reports 146,223 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,142 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 146,223 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,509 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 19,853 probable COVID-19 cases and 156 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 13,953 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 143,900 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 2,323 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Oct. 9.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 18,179. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Oct. 12 the ADPH reports 60,414 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Oct. 12, the ADPH reports there are 4,142 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 919 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,738 in Russell County, and 694 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Oct. 9, there were 4,088 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 915 in Chambers County, 1,721 cases in Russell County, and 687 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 71,240 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

