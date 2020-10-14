UPDATE: Alabama reports 147,745 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,158 in Lee County

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 147,745 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,549 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 20,232 probable COVID-19 cases and 157 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 13,962 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 147,083 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 662 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Oct. 13.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 18,533. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Oct. 14 the ADPH reports 60,687 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Oct. 14, the ADPH reports there are 4,158 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 928 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1740 in Russell County, and 693 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Oct. 13, there were 4,150 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 925 in Chambers County, 1,741 cases in Russell County, and 695 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 71,240 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 63°
Clear
Clear 10% 84° 63°

Thursday

84° / 61°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 84° 61°

Friday

79° / 53°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 79° 53°

Saturday

75° / 56°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 75° 56°

Sunday

78° / 61°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 78° 61°

Monday

82° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 82° 67°

Tuesday

83° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

81°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

8 PM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

1 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

2 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Clear
10%
66°

65°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
65°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
65°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
65°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
64°

64°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

67°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

75°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

78°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
78°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
80°

82°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
82°

82°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories