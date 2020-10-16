UPDATE: Alabama reports 149,724 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,195 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 149,724 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,618 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 20,650 probable COVID-19 cases and 168 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 14,277 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 148,659 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 1,065 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Oct. 15.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 18,635. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Oct. 16 the ADPH reports 61,222 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Oct. 16, the ADPH reports there are 4,195 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 933 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,756 in Russell County, and 702 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Oct. 15, there were 4,177 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 929 in Chambers County, 1,743 cases in Russell County, and 698 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 74,238 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.