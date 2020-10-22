UPDATE: Alabama reports 154,942 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,220 in Lee County

Alabama

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 154,942 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,660 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 22,122 probable COVID-19 cases and 183 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 15,692 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 153,016 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 1,926 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Oct. 20.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 19,330. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Oct. 22 the ADPH reports 62,257 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Oct. 22, the ADPH reports there are 4,220 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 941 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,783 in Russell County, and 709 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Oct. 20, there were 4,219 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 938 in Chambers County, 1,768 cases in Russell County, and 705 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 74,439 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

