UPDATE: Alabama reports 155,915 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,236 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 155,915 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,674 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 25,001* probable COVID-19 cases and 185 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 17,952 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 154,942 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 973 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Oct. 22.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 19,448. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Oct. 23 the ADPH reports 62,498 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Oct. 23, the ADPH reports there are 4,236 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 946 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,788 in Russell County, and 719 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Oct. 22, there were 4,220 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 941 in Chambers County, 1,783 cases in Russell County, and 709 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 74,439 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

*The Alabama Department of Public Health processed a backlog of 2565 positive antigen results from a facility in Mobile on October 22. These will be classified as “probable” COVID-19 cases reported on 10/22/20 even though the tests were performed during June through October 18, 2020.