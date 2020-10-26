UPDATE: Alabama reports 158,701 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,257 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 158,701 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,680 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 26,621 probable COVID-19 cases and 186 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 19,617 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 155,915 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 2,786 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Oct. 23.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 19,974. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Oct. 26 the ADPH reports 80,313 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Oct. 26, the ADPH reports there are 4,257 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 951 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,801 in Russell County, and 731 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Oct. 23, there were 4,236 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 946 in Chambers County, 1,788 cases in Russell County, and 719 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 74,439 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.