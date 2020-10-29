UPDATE: Alabama reports 161,537 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,278 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 161,537 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,718 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 27,612 probable COVID-19 cases and 196 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 20,315 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 160,380 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 1,157 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Oct. 28.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 20,246. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Oct. 29 the ADPH reports 64,185 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Oct. 29, the ADPH reports there are 4,278 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 958 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,832 in Russell County, and 739 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Oct. 28, there were 4,284 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 954 in Chambers County, 1,825 cases in Russell County, and 733 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 74,439 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.