UPDATE: Alabama reports 165,984 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,321 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 165,984 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,767 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 28,908 probable COVID-19 cases and 206 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 21,744 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 162,720 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 3,264 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Oct. 30.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 20,450. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Nov. 1 the ADPH reports 64,932 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Nov. 1, the ADPH reports there are 4,321 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 971 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,848 in Russell County, and 747 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Oct. 30, there were 4,291 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 960 in Chambers County, 1,841 cases in Russell County, and 740 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 81,005 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.