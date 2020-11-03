UPDATE: Alabama reports 166,627 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,328 in Lee County

Alabama

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 166,627 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,782 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 29,302 probable COVID-19 cases and 205 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 21,734 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 165,984 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 643 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Nov. 2.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 20,767. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Nov. 3 the ADPH reports 65,053 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Nov. 3, the ADPH reports there are 4,328 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 971 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,848 in Russell County, and 747 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Nov. 2, there were 4,321 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 971 in Chambers County, 1,848 cases in Russell County, and 747 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 81,005 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

