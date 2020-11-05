UPDATE: Alabama reports 169,266 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,371 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 169,266 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,818 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 29,892 probable COVID-19 cases and 208 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 22,472 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 168,115 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 1,151 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Nov. 4.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 21,027. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Nov. 5, the ADPH reports 65,657 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Nov. 5, the ADPH reports there are 4,371 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 983 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,854 in Russell County, and 751 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Nov. 4, there were 4,340 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 980 in Chambers County, 1,849 cases in Russell County, and 751 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 84,471 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.