UPDATE: Alabama reports 170,446 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,383 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 170,446 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,839 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 30,268 probable COVID-19 cases and 210 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 20,222 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 169,266 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 1,180 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Nov. 5.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 21,294. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Nov. 6, the ADPH reports 65,871 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Nov. 6, the ADPH reports there are 4,383 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 985 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,857 in Russell County, and 755 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 84,471 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.