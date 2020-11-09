UPDATE: Alabama reports 173,854 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,431 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 173,854 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,865 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 31,003 probable COVID-19 cases and 219 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 20,100 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 170,446 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 3,408 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Nov. 6.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 21,294. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Nov. 9, the ADPH reports 66,370 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Nov. 9, the ADPH reports there are 4,431 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 991 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,858 in Russell County, and 760 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Nov. 6, there were 4,383 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 985 in Chambers County, 1,857 cases in Russell County, and 755 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 84,471 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

