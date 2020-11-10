UPDATE: Alabama reports 174,987 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,448 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 174,987 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,890 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 31,580 probable COVID-19 cases and 230 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 20,624 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 173,854 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 1,133 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Nov. 9.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 21,723. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Nov. 10, the ADPH reports 66,544 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Nov. 10, the ADPH reports there are 4,448 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 993 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,863 in Russell County, and 762 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Nov. 9, there were 4,431 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 991 in Chambers County, 1,858 cases in Russell County, and 760 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 84,471 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

