 

 

UPDATE: Alabama reports 176,355 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,451 in Lee County

Alabama
Posted: / Updated:

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 176,355 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,958 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 32,282 probable COVID-19 cases and 243 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 21,426 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 174,987 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 1,368 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Nov. 10.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 21,886. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Nov. 10, the ADPH reports 66,544 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Nov. 11, the ADPH reports there are 4,451 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 982 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,858 in Russell County, and 763 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Nov. 10, there were 4,448 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 993 in Chambers County, 1,863 cases in Russell County, and 760 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 84,471 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

