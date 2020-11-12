UPDATE: Alabama reports 178,013 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,474 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 178,013 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,970 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 32,624 probable COVID-19 cases and 243 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 21,922 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 176,355 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 1,658 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Nov. 11.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 21,979. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Nov. 10, the ADPH reports 67,066 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Nov. 12, the ADPH reports there are 4,474 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 983 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,860 in Russell County, and 764 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Nov. 11, there were 4,451 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 982 in Chambers County, 1,858 cases in Russell County, and 763 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 84,471 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.