UPDATE: Alabama reports 180,275 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,511 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 180,275 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 2,989 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 33,342 probable COVID-19 cases and 242 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 23,570 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 178,013 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 2,262 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Nov. 12.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 22,275. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Nov. 10, the ADPH reports 67,410 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Nov. 13, the ADPH reports there are 4,511 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,005 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,875 in Russell County, and 765 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Nov. 12, there were 4,474 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 983 in Chambers County, 1,860 cases in Russell County, and 764 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 88,038 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.