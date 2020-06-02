UPDATE: Alabama reports 18,354 positive COVID-19 cases, with 550 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 4:30/3:30 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 18,354 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 649 reported dead to the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probably cases and deaths, with now 288 probable COVID-19 cases and two deaths probable for COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 5,717 new cases have been confirmed.

To date, 1,879 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus.

Those numbers have increased since our last update, as the state of Alabama reported 18,246 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus as of Friday night.

In Lee County, there are 550 residents who have tested positive for the virus, down two from last night. In Chambers County there are 358 cases reported by the ADPH, down one case from yesterday’s count. Currently, there are 175 cases in Russell County, and 173 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The state is reporting 9,355 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.