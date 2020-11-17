 

 

UPDATE: Alabama reports 185,874 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,599 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 185,874 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 3,040 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 34,974 probable COVID-19 cases and 261 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 25,305 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 184,645 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 1,229 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Nov. 16.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 22,716. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Nov. 17, the ADPH reports 68,223 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Nov. 17, the ADPH reports there are 4,599 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,028 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,906 in Russell County, and 771 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Nov. 13, there were 4,572 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,010 in Chambers County, 1,901 cases in Russell County, and 768 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 88,038 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

