UPDATE: Alabama reports 187,623 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,632 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 187,623 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 3,073 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 35,863 probable COVID-19 cases and 274 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 26,185 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 185,874 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 1,749 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Nov. 17.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 22,716. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Nov. 18, the ADPH reports 68,534 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Nov. 18, the ADPH reports there are 4,632 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,039 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,909 in Russell County, and 771 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 88,038 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.