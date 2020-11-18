 

 

UPDATE: Alabama reports 187,623 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,632 in Lee County

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 187,623 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 3,073 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 35,863 probable COVID-19 cases and 274 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 26,185 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 185,874 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 1,749 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Nov. 17.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 22,716. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Nov. 18, the ADPH reports 68,534 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Nov. 18, the ADPH reports there are 4,632 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,039 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,909 in Russell County, and 771 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Nov. 17, there were 4,599 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,028 in Chambers County, 1,906 cases in Russell County, and 771 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 88,038 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

65° / 39°
Clear
Clear 0% 65° 39°

Thursday

66° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 66° 46°

Friday

73° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 73° 50°

Saturday

74° / 52°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 74° 52°

Sunday

73° / 53°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 73° 53°

Monday

73° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 73° 47°

Tuesday

70° / 53°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 70° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

6 PM
Clear
0%
59°

55°

7 PM
Clear
0%
55°

52°

8 PM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

9 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

10 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

11 PM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

12 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
0%
42°

42°

5 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

6 AM
Clear
0%
41°

41°

7 AM
Clear
0%
41°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

55°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

59°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

64°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories