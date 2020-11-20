UPDATE: Alabama reports 191,408 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,656 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 191,408 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 3,148 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 36,965 probable COVID-19 cases and 303 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 28,238 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 189,461 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 1,947 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Nov. 19.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 23,295. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Nov. 20, the ADPH reports 69,249 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Nov. 20, the ADPH reports there are 4,656 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,061 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,919 in Russell County, and 775 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Nov. 19, there were 4,646 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,047 in Chambers County, 1,912 cases in Russell County, and 774 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 90,702 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.