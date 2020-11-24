UPDATE: Alabama reports 197,848 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,724 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 197,848 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 3,165 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 39,017 probable COVID-19 cases and 307 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 30,785 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 195,887 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 1,961 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Nov. 23.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 23,942. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Nov. 24, the ADPH reports 70,247 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Nov. 24, the ADPH reports there are 4,724 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,079 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,944 in Russell County, and 782 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Nov. 23, there were 4,694 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,063 in Chambers County, 1,935 cases in Russell County, and 781 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 90,702 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.