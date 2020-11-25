UPDATE: Alabama reports 199,626 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,740 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 199,626 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 3,207 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 39,692 probable COVID-19 cases and 325 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 31,155 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 197,848 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 1,778 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Nov. 24.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 24,376. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Nov. 25, the ADPH reports 70,609 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Nov. 25, the ADPH reports there are 4,740 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,093 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 1,950 in Russell County, and 780 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Nov. 24, there were 4,724 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,079 in Chambers County, 1,944 cases in Russell County, and 782 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting *161,946 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

*The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) continues to examine its COVID-19 data in order to provide the most accurate picture of the current status of this pandemic. In order to reflect numbers of COVID-19 presumed recoveries, ADPH Infectious Disease and Outbreak (IDO) team reviewed our Alabama NEDSS Base Surveillance System (ALNBS) and updated some parameters. This update now allows ADPH to report presumed recoveries from COVID of 161,946 persons. ADPH expects that this number will increase and continue to be reflective of our definition of presumed recoveries.