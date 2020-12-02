UPDATE: Alabama reports 213,172 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 4,870 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 213,172 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 3,326 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 43,656 probable COVID-19 cases and 385 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 33,873 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 210,037 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 3,135 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Dec. 1.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 25,610. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Dec. 2, the ADPH reports 73,187 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Dec. 2, the ADPH reports there are 4,870 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,151 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 2,004 in Russell County, and 783 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Dec. 1, there were 4,851 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,135 in Chambers County, 1,990 cases in Russell County, and 773 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 168,387 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.