 

 

UPDATE: Alabama reports 237,879 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,160 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 237,879 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 3,612 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 50,896 probable COVID-19 cases and 474 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 46,413 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 234,992 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 2,887 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Dec. 10.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 27,918. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Dec. 11, the ADPH reports 76,958 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Dec. 11, the ADPH reports there are 5,160 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,186 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 2,085 in Russell County, and 800 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Dec. 10, there were 5,123 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,186 in Chambers County, 2,077 cases in Russell County, and 799 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 174,805 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

