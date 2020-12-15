 

 

UPDATE: Alabama reports 247,003 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,293 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 247,003 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 3,642 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 54,530 probable COVID-19 cases and 482 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 49,224 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

The ADPH also reports that they have processed a backlog of 398 positive antigen results from a facility on Dec. 11. Those cases will be classified as probable COVID-19 cases as of Dec. 12, despite the tests having been performed from July 7 to Dec. 9, 2020.

The Alabama COVID case numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state reported 244,762 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus on Dec. 14. 2,241 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Dec. 14.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 28,913. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Dec. 15, the ADPH reports 78,493 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Dec. 15, the ADPH reports there are 5,293 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,210 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 2,114 in Russell County, and 813 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Dec. 14, there were 5,250 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,206 in Chambers County, 2,102 cases in Russell County, and 806 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 174,805 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

