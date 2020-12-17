UPDATE: Alabama reports 253,364 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,384 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 253,364 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 3,745 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 56,971 probable COVID-19 cases and 509 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 50,687 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID case numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state reported 249,849 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus on Dec. 16. 3,515 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Dec. 16.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 29,559. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Dec. 16, the ADPH reports 80,026 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Dec. 17, the ADPH reports there are 5,384 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,226 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 2,141 in Russell County, and 819 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Dec. 16, there were 5,332 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,220 in Chambers County, 2,120 cases in Russell County, and 814 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 183,625 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.